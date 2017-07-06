These Architects Are Transforming the Way We Experience Art

Today, as architectural spaces for cultural exchange set the stage for our art-viewing experiences, they can also be seen as expansive and collaborative artworks in their own right, inspiring pilgrimages to far-flung destinations. Take for instance I.M. Pei’s glass pyramid at the Louvre, or Frank Gehry’s design for the Guggenheim Bilbao, which spawned a wave of economic and cultural revitalization across the Basque city—an influential success that critics have since referred to as the “Bilbao effect.”

Increasingly, the designs of cultural institutions have also come to serve as vehicles for branding and identity, as well as valuable assets to a 21st-century museum’s exhibition and programming needs. Take for instance the Met Breuer, named after the brutalist building’s celebrated Bauhaus architect, Marcel Breuer; or the New Museum, whose logo is a silhouette of its SANAA-designed building on Bowery. And for The Shed currently underway in New York’s developing Hudson Yards district, Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rockwell Group are answering the needs for a flexible venue by constructing a kinetic building that will stretch and contract for various configurations—an ambitious and grand civic performance in itself.

Below, we take a look at 15 contemporary architecture firms behind some of the most inventive and influential cultural spaces today—spaces that are shaping the way we experience art.



