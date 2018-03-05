Nicole Berry has a recurring nightmare, in which she is standing alone in the vast, empty halls of The Armory Show, the New York art fair whose leadership she assumed in November and which opens its 24th edition this Wednesday, with none of show’s expected 65,000 visitors in sight.

Fortunately for Berry, any trace of self-doubt vanishes upon waking.

“I feel very well-suited to this role,” she said on a recent morning in her light-filled Midtown office, citing her experience in the commercial gallery world and at EXPO Chicago. As deputy director of EXPO, she and executive director Tony Karman had “created a fair from the ground up,” as she put it, before she became deputy director of The Armory Show in 2016.

“My experience in art fairs, my experience at galleries, my experience in the art world, all has led to this point, and I’m ready for the challenge of it,” she said. “I’m excited about it.”

Her absence of humility is refreshing in an era in which female leaders can still be punished for their ambition, and is complemented by genuine warmth, presence, and an innate capacity to listen, qualities that observers say will serve her well as she guides The Armory Show into its next quarter-century.

“She’s someone who listens very well, who is sensitive, who is attentive, and I think all of those attributes have stood her very well in working with galleries who sometimes can be quite demanding as clients,” said the dealer Sean Kelly, who has participated in The Armory Show since 2001.



