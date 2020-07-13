Why Art Advisor Lisa Schiff Wants to Fix the Art Market

Art advisor Lisa Schiff is ready for a change. She turned 50 this past December during Art Basel in Miami Beach; the New York Post’s Page Six featured her three times during the week of the fair, and Schiff experienced a self-described mid-life crisis. “I remember thinking, ‘Who am I? What have I become?’” she told Artsy Editorial recently. Then the pandemic hit, then nationwide protests against ongoing police brutality. On an industry level, Schiff said she’s become sick of how the art world is evolving and assigning value. She hates seeing young artists’ works at auction alongside those of modern and contemporary masters, and the spectacular, speculative place the art world has become.

“There’s a value-making crisis that I take very seriously,” she said. “There are long-term implications that could spell the end of the art world.”