An Art Advisor’s Guide to Collecting during London’s Fair Week

At Frieze London’s online edition, I’m especially curious to explore Josh Lilley ’s virtual booth showcasing works by the likes of, and(whose solo show at the gallery’s London space will be on view at the same time). Based on reviewing countless PDFs from galleries and other fair preview materials, the piece I’ve been most excited to see isstrange and wonderful 24-part sculptural installation Humans-Animals-Monsters (2020), which Seventeen Gallery is presenting as part of Frieze Sculpture. And for those interested in the robust in-person programming happening around London concurrent with the virtual Frieze fairs, I’d strongly recommend checking out Rome-based Galleria Lorcan O’Neill ’s pop-up exhibitions at 14 Hay Hill (October 1st–24th).

Seeing as exhibitors at 1-54 have been brave enough to take part as usual, I would highly encourage all of you who can to visit the fair at Somerset House. Among the wonderful offerings, I am most excited to see Jack Bell Gallery ’s stand. One artist he will be showing there,, will also be having a solo show at the gallery’s space in Mason’s Yard. If there’s one body of work from the fair’s materials I’m particularly eager to see more of, it’sdazzling paintings, being shown by New York gallery Montague Contemporary . A related event that should entice those of you who can to leave the house is Christie’s collaboration with 1-54, whereby the auction house invited each gallery at the fair to install one artwork at its King Street complex, offering visitors a slimmed-down highlights exhibition.