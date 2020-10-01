An Art Advisor’s Guide to Collecting during London’s Fair Week

For the third edition of this advice column, art advisor Nicholas Campbell (founder of Narcissus Arts and Campbell Art Advisory ) offers his tips for navigating this year’s hybrid London fair week, including the Frieze fairs, Photo London, and 1-54 fairs, which are happening online and throughout London.

A lot changed over the summer, and undoubtedly things are going to continue looking rather different as we enter the colder months. The art world is surviving, but in a radically shifting landscape that is proving continuously challenging to navigate. However, the level of flexibility and the passion to persevere undoubtedly remain strong, evident in the new and creative ways fairs are presenting their online endeavors and the increasingly common hybrid approach to online and offline activities. But these many and multifarious offerings can be daunting for those of us who are wanting to collect, or merely be in the mix of things.



