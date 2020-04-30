B.L.: Two large canvases hang on the wall of our nursery: Faced (2016) by Christina Quarles and Joyce (2012) by Jennifer Packer Two large canvases hang on the wall of our nursery: Faced (2016) by Christina Quarles and Joyce (2012) by. And whenever I’m in that room playing with baby Zachary, I’m reminded of the dialogue I’ve had with each of those artists over the years, dating back to the first studio visits I had with them.

Since my focus as a collector is on new and emerging artists, studio visits are often the primary way that I get to know an artist and their work. Thanks to Zoom and FaceTime, you can still do a studio visit during a pandemic. This exchange of ideas is vital to the art world and I want to support that as artists continue to make work and be in dialogue with each other, curators, and collectors.

Every morning when baby Zachary wakes up in his crib he gazes up at those two paintings over his crib, and I like to think that he too feels the joy that I’ve had through knowing Christina Quarles and Jennifer Packer, living with their work, and talking with them about it.