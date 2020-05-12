Artsy: During this period when we’re spending more time at home, are you discovering new things about your art collection?
Grażyna Kulczyk: Naturally, this particular time of seclusion due to the pandemic has affected my life, feelings, and habits, but it has also enabled a particular focus on details that otherwise go unnoticed during my usual daily routines. Books, films, and music are a common rediscovery for many people, and I have the great privilege of being able to enjoy art at home in depth. I think that collectors who can publicly display art in their institutions treat their artworks at home very personally, allowing for noncoherent or unusual presentations of artworks. Now I am able to discover hundreds of hidden details and meanings, either passing by or sitting for hours next to them.