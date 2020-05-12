Artsy: Have you discovered any new artists during this time or are you returning to old favorites?

G.K.: Right now, my main task is to plan how Muzeum Susch and all its activities can get through this turmoil. I am more focused than ever to learn more about the artists I am already working with—such as Renate Bertlmann Maria Lai Gizela Mickiewicz Roman Stanczak Right now, my main task is to plan how Muzeum Susch and all its activities can get through this turmoil. I am more focused than ever to learn more about the artists I am already working with—such as, and—and how I can continue to support them.

Artsy: Have you found ways to support artists during this time?

G.K.: Rather than supporting through collecting, I decided to try to directly support artists who find themselves in a precarious situation, having lost access to exhibitions and other forms of representation and participation. I have launched a program that aims at backing 100 artists with a one-time financial aid. It is open to artists of all ages, working with different mediums, without a steady source of income. At the same time, knowing this help is but a drop in the ocean, and that I could only reach out to a limited number of artists, I decided to focus on my native Poland, where the restrictions related to the pandemic are further compounded by the existing political situation which continues to affect the visual arts.