Artsy: During this period when we’ve been spending more time at home, have you discovered new things about your art collection?

Kylie Ying: In the past few months, I’ve definitely had a lot more time to spend at home and I’ve been rethinking my life, my work, and also my collection. I feel very lucky to have art in my life—not only artworks, but artists, collectors, and friends from the art world. It’s such a blessing that we’ve remained connected during the pandemic.

One thing that I discovered recently is that there are a lot of elements of the healing power of art in my collection. I like having these kinds of artworks at home—for example, the colorful Ding Yi piece in my dining room. These works make me relax during busy workdays; they comfort me during the pandemic. I didn’t realize this until recently, but maybe it could be a new direction to explore after the pandemic.