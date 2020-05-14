Artsy: Are there specific artworks you’re thinking about a lot?
K.Y.:
One of the works that I keep coming back to is a painting by Christina Quarles, All the Stars Man—the Stars Look Beautiful Tonite
(2016). I first discovered Quarles at Made in L.A., the Hammer Museum
’s biennial, in 2018. The exhibition showcased many interesting works by emerging female artists—which is also one of the main focuses of my collection. I was intentionally looking for artworks by female artists during that trip to L.A.
I put Quarles’s work in my small reading room. This has been my favorite spot during my quarantine. Sunshine comes in, I can sit there and have a cup of coffee; it makes me feel very peaceful. The painting depicts two ambiguous figures unhinged from the physical limitation of our bodies; their arms and legs are akimbo and entwined. The piece overflows with colors, textures, and patterns, providing visual pleasure. The strong sense of intimacy and the contradictory elements of the painting are quite thought-provoking.
Artsy: Have you discovered new artists during this time?
K.Y.: While I’ve been home, I’ve had plenty of time to discover artists, not only in China but also abroad. I recently discovered Cong Cong, an emerging female artist from China who I really like. I first saw her painting on Antenna Space’s Instagram, and then talked with the gallery director to learn more about her and her artworks. I love to learn about art through Instagram Stories. It’s very efficient.