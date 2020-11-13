Art Cologne’s organizers had put strict hygiene measures in place, including social distancing guidelines, protocols for exhibitors’ stands, and an app for monitoring visitor movement. But the decision to postpone came as a result of Germany’s federal government’s latest “lockdown light” regulations, restricting domestic travel and putting a stop to trade fairs.

“Naturally, the loss of Art Cologne this year is a big one. The opportunity to meet thousands of potential customers through the trade fair vanished from one day to the next,” said Thomas, whose father, Raimund Thomas, was one of the original gallerists to take part in Art Cologne when it launched in 1967.

She said that while the gallery had been looking forward to returning to Cologne for the fair, it wasn’t clear if people would have actually attended. “I think everyone had concerns that visitors would have stayed away.”