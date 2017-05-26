Art Dealer Perry Rubenstein Gets Jail Time for Embezzlement—and the 9 Other Biggest News Stories This Week

When completed in 2019, the Shed will serve as a mixed-use venue, bringing visual art, dance, performance, and more to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards. The space, expected to cost around $500 million, is backed by several wealthy patrons besides Bloomberg, including Daniel L. Doctoroff, the Shed’s chairman and president, who has helped fundraise $421 million toward a $500 million goal. The project also received city funds, with Bloomberg appropriating $50 million—which grew to $75 million—during the twilight months of his mayoralty in 2013. He remains just as committed today. “I’ve always believed the arts have a unique ability to benefit cities by attracting creative individuals of every kind, strengthening communities, and driving economic growth,” Bloomberg said in a statement to the New York Times. “The Shed will help New York achieve all three goals.”









07 Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, victim of the biggest art heist in U.S. history, has doubled its reward for the return of the stolen artworks to $10 million.

(via the New York Times)





The institution announced its decision Tuesday, noting that the change will only last through 2017. The Gardner last upped the reward in 1997, when the board of trustees raised the sum from $1 million to $5 million—a fraction of the missing artworks’ estimated worth of $500 million. “It is our fervent hope that by increasing the reward, our resolve is clear that we want the safe return of the works to their rightful place and back in public view,” noted Steve Kidder, president of the museum’s board, in a statement. The theft, which took place in 1990, was carried out by two men dressed as police officers. Although the Gardner has since identified the original perpetrators—who managed to escape with 13 paintings by the likes of Vermeer, Degas, and Rembrandt—they no longer have the art in their possession, the museum said.









08 A statue personifying justice as a woman was removed from outside Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Friday.

(via the New York Times)





The pre-dawn removal came after the statue faced mounting criticism and angry protests from the Islamic hard line group Hefazat-e-Islam, which argues that the depiction of living things is prohibited under Islam. The group is also calling for an end to life-drawing in public school and the removal of any and all public works showing humans or animals. “This is an alarming signal for our country,” said Mrinal Haque, the Bangladeshi sculptor ordered to remove the $22,000 piece—completed only five months ago—by the court. “We all have to stand against this fundamentalist movement.” As authorities gathered to take the statue down, they were met with protests from secular groups, who attempted to halt the process. The country’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, appeared to support the removal because it depicts a Greek god. “Why would a statue of the Greek Themis be set up in Bangladesh?” she said. (Haque denied the work depicts Themis.) The fight over the statue is yet another sign of rising tensions in the country between secular and religious groups.









09 Sotheby’s will auction a bag containing lunar dust collected during the Apollo 11 mission, after its current owner prevailed in a legal battle against NASA.

(via the Wall Street Journal)





In 1969, Neil Armstrong took a “giant leap for mankind” when he landed on the moon. He also collected samples of rocks and dust in a pouch, which was accidentally mixed in with less historical ephemera from other NASA missions. Through a bizarre turn of events, the bag was eventually put up for auction by the U.S. Marshals Service as part of a criminal investigation into a museum director who was trafficking stolen space artifacts. Michigan lawyer and geology enthusiast Nancy Lee Carlson purchased the bag of dust for $995 in 2015, eventually sending it to NASA for testing. When the agency realized its mistake, it tried to keep the material, but Lee sued and prevailed in court. When it hits the auction block in July, Sotheby’s estimates it will fetch between $2 million and $4 million. “It’s an incredible piece of history, and losing it was a colossal mistake for NASA,” Joseph Gutheinz, a former special agent at NASA’s Office of the Inspector General, the agency’s law-enforcement arm, told the Journal. “But Nancy Lee bought it fair and square.”









10 Previously overlooked documents have shed new light on the life of Leonardo da Vinci’s mother, Caterina.

(via The Guardian)





Oxford University art historian Martin Kemp has reconstructed details of Caterina’s life using 15th-century tax and property records that were an early innovation in the region now called Tuscany, which surrounds the wealthy city of Florence. The documents appear to show that she was an orphan named Caterina di Meo Lippi, who lived with her grandmother in a ramshackle farmhouse (her late father’s house was deemed shabby enough not to be taxed by the authorities). When she was 15, Ser Piero da Vinci, a more socially prominent lawyer working in Florence, seduced her, on what Kemp surmised was a “nice, spring evening probably in the fields—and that was it.” He married within his class, but his family likely provided Caterina with a dowry, which enabled her to marry another peasant, with whom she went on to have five more children. Leonardo da Vinci was raised by his grandfather, Antonio da Vinci, according to 1457 tax return. Leonardo is listed as a family member, “born of [Ser Piero] and of Caterina.”





