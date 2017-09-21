The Artsy Podcast, No. 49: How Art Fairs Can Do Better
Fifteen years ago, there were a handful of international art fairs; today, that number has risen past 250. On this episode, we’re joined by The Armory Show’s director, Benjamin Genocchio, to discuss how this increasingly influential facet of the art world should evolve. Can directors make their fairs more equitable for smaller galleries—and is that even their responsibility?
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Executive Editor Alexander Forbes, Market Editor Anna Louie Sussman, and director of the Armory Show Benjamin Genocchio. It was produced by Editorial Associate Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover image: The Armory Show, 2017. Photo by Adam Reich for Artsy.