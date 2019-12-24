Looking at Art Helps Police Officers Pay Attention to Details

In 2004, Herman began cold-calling the New York Police Department (NYPD) about The Art of Perception, and today, she has taught the course well over 1,000 times—and she still teaches it at museums. Beyond the NYPD, her impressive list of clients includes U.S. Special Operations Forces, the U.S. Department of Defense, the FBI, Google, and more.

Credit Suisse’s investment banking division invites Herman back every year for its professional development program. “We’re moving so fast. It’s hard to not make assumptions,” said campus recruiter Rachael Schutzbank. After participating in seven of Herman’s courses, Schutzbank said what stuck with her is the importance of fighting those assumptions when communicating with others.

This is a lesson the police know too well. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) uses an image right out of Herman’s Visual Intelligence book to incorporate in their bias training. The image is of a white English bobby running behind a black man in plain clothes. Most people assume the black man is running from the bobby, when the truth is, he is a detective in everyday wear.