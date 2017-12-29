Art History’s 8 Greatest Mysteries—from Stonehenge to Banksy

It’s the best-known painting in the world, and art historians are almost certain they know who it depicts. So why is there so much mystery surrounding the Mona Lisa?

The clue to its identity is thought to lie in Giorgio Vasari’s book The Lives of the Most Excellent Painters, Sculptors, and Architects (1550), which gives a description of an artwork “for Francesco del Giocondo, the portrait of Mona Lisa, his wife.” (The painting’s other famous moniker, La Gioconda, derives from both the feminine of Giocondo and from her legendary smile—Mona Lisa is “the jocund one.”)

An additional, more recent discovery adds weight to this hypothesis: A note written by one of Leonardo’s contemporaries, found in a manuscript margin and dated October, 1503, mentions the Renaissance artist working on a painting of Lisa Gherardini del Giocondo in the year he supposedly began work on the Mona Lisa. Yet over the years, other claims to its identity have proliferated: Does it, in fact, portray Leonardo’s mother? Or Renaissance-era marchesa and art patron Isabella d’Este? Or even Leonardo himself?

The emergence of all these theories can perhaps be accounted for by the simple fact that, as humans and art fans, we love mysteries. The study of artworks and objects of visual culture is a tantalizing exercise in unraveling the unknown. Here are eight lesser-known, but no-less-interesting, art-historical puzzles that have consumed budding art historians and experts for decades, even centuries.