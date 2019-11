Art History’s Most Outrageous Beards and Mustaches

Distinguished mustaches and tendrilous beards have captivated artists since the dawn of civilization. They likewise serve as consummate emblems for the concurrent, annual men’s health awareness initiatives known as No-Shave November and Movember . The open discussion of male cancers and mental health remains taboo. Both organizations encourage participants to spread the word and raise funds by mustering their thickest, longest, shapeliest ’staches and beards. In honor of the cause, we’ve compiled a list of seven commanding facial hairstyles painted and sculpted across the centuries.