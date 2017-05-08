On a brisk April morning in Paris, artist Kevin Lyons boarded a plane that had been taken over by monsters.

To be fair, the monsters in question were just Lyons’s own drawings—a series of bespoke whimsical creatures bedecking the windows of the Boeing 757, operated by the French boutique airline La Compagnie, which commissioned the project. The company is billing it as the first collaboration between an artist and an airline of its kind—a veritable in-flight gallery that will remain on view throughout the month—and that day was its inaugural voyage.

La Compagnie exclusively shuttles passengers—business-class only—between Paris and New York. The airline has been known to work with chefs, filmmakers, and other creatives to develop in-flight experiences for their passengers. It approached Lyons earlier this year, after seeing his work for brands like Vans, Nike, and IKEA. The airline was keen for him to develop new versions of his grinning, bug-eyed characters, which are as goofy and upbeat as those of Kenny Scharf or André Saraiva. La Compagnie wanted the effusive cartoon monsters to riff on the typical behaviors of airplane passengers en route to or from France: snoozing, donning oversized headphones, sipping cocktails, and applying makeup.

Since in-air selfies and aerial photos taken at 4,000 feet are wildly popular on Instagram, it made sense to place the drawings (in the form of adhesives) on the plane’s windows.