The Art Market Is Finally Catching Up with Joan Mitchell’s Genius

“The art world has always embraced biography, for better or worse,” he said. “Particularly now, there is a real appreciation for those artists, that happen to be women, who were strong-willed, who followed their own path—and Joan was one of them. She suffered no fools. She cursed, she drank scotch, she lived hard, worked hard, played hard. And people like that, that cinematic quality to her life.”

Institutional reappraisal is an essential factor in Mitchell’s market rise, but Manley also points out a more practical reason for her recent dominance: Works by many male Ab-Ex painters have just gotten too expensive. “If you have to spend $20 million, $30 million, or more to get a Rothko or de Kooning—people start to look at what else they can afford,” he said. “When people start to realize that Joan Mitchell is just as good as those artists, they will start competing for quality works.”