Art Market Rebounds at Art Basel in Basel

As they strolled the halls of the Messe Basel for the 48th edition of Art Basel in Basel on Tuesday, the art world’s elite collectors were reaching deeper into their pockets this year than they have for at least the past two editions of the fair. Just hours into Tuesday’s VVIP preview, many dealers were reporting multiple sales in the seven- and eight-figure range—a welcome reappearance of a phenomenon that had been rare at art fairs since the market’s most recent peak in 2014.

“People are in the mood to buy,” said Eleanor Acquavella, as the ink dried on a sale of Jean-Michel Basquiat's Three Delegates (1982) for between $15 million and $20 million.

She was one of a number of dealers showing paintings by the newly sought-after artist, following last month’s record-breaking sale of an untitled 1982 painting at Sotheby’s for $110.5 million to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

“All of a sudden it seems cheap,” Acquavella said of the eight-figure sum paid for her painting.

By all indications, she said, the market is strong, with wealthy patrons allocating ever more money to art. Art, she said, has “been proven to be a good investment time and time again.”