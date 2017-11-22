Artsy’s team of editors takes you behind the scenes of the best stories in art.
Craigslist has proven to be a blessing for a generation of artists, a seemingly bottomless well of eccentricity. Artists have used it to cast projects, as a source for serial photography books, even as a way to sell sculptural works masquerading as used furniture. On this episode, we’re joined by artist Sophie Barbasch, who has used the site to pose intimate questions to a sea of strangers.
