Why the Art World Is Rediscovering Female Abstract Expressionist Michael West

“Without Stuart Friedman’s discovery of West’s oeuvre by buying the contents of her apartment after her death and recognizing and promoting her place in the Ab-Ex movement,” Landau said, “knowledge of her work would likely have been lost forever.”

Friedman vividly remembers walking into her dusty apartment, not knowing what to expect since he hadn’t found much about West in the years since buying a small 1942 painting by her. “When I got there, I couldn’t believe what I saw. Huge paintings, very dynamic,” he recalled. He soon transferred West’s estate to his garage in nearby Westchester, where it remained until Hollis Taggart bought the entire lot last year. “Most people thought she’d passed away in the 1930s. That’s how hidden she was.”