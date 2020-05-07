Why the Art World Is Rediscovering Female Abstract Expressionist Michael West

Friedman thinks West’s limited success had a personal component, too. After all, she was the type not to bother fixing her doorbell, not caring, apparently, if she missed a visitor or an opportunity. “There was a big group of artists that knew her. But she still kept out of the limelight,” he said. “She was pretty independent, but you know, you can’t be fully independent and make it in the art world.”
West didn’t choose a gallery or representative to care for her legacy; she just left behind rooms full of canvases and notebooks to speak on her behalf. “Be one of those, thinker as well as doer,” the philosophically inclined West wrote in a 1974 poem. “You will get nothing for it in return / Don’t let that throw you / The greatest artists are unknowns.”