The allegations of sexual harassment against Artforum co-publisher Knight Landesman have produced an array of responses from across the art world, from calls for a boycott to an open letter decrying a broader climate of sexual harassment and discrimination to affirmations of support for the staff of the influential publication.

The diversity of the response highlights the difficulty of addressing such behavior in an industry with informal professional norms and where relationships play an outsized role, giving a figure like Landesman the power to make and break careers.

The allegations were first reported on Tuesday Oct. 24th by artnet News, and included anecdotes from women and men who said they’d been groped by Landesman. On Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported that the former Artforum employee who was alleging harassment had filed a lawsuit in Manhattan’s Supreme Court against Landesman, who resigned that morning. A follow-up story published Thursday by artnet News contained additional detailed allegations by five women.

By Thursday afternoon, Alex Ross of New York’s Downs & Ross was calling for a boycott. Gallerist Lisa Spellman of 303 Gallery told artnet News she would stop advertising “until we see real, systematic changes,” and longtime New York art advisor Todd Levin called for every international gallerist and artist to pull advertisements and image rights from the magazine “for a period of 6 to 12 months to register their displeasure in a meaningful, concrete way.” He suggested dealers hire Artforum’s editorial staff to produce content for their galleries with the money they would have spent on advertising.

“What are people so afraid of?” Levin asked. “That Artforum won’t write about your artists? Fuck that—there are plenty of other people who write about art.”

Ross, who called for a broad boycott including not advertising, subscribing, or contributing to the magazine, said the news was a wake-up call for him. He noted that Landesman had always treated his female partner and colleagues with respect and professionalism, but he now looked at Landesman’s repeated unsolicited offers of professional help in a new light.

Ross said the allegations led him to recognize “that these opportunities came readily for a cis white male without stigma, abuse, or harassment while women far more capable than me had to cultivate closeness in the face of his revolting sexual harassment and explicit professional disrespect,” adding that the fact that the allegations “have gone largely unaddressed or unheard until recently infers, rather than any voicelessness, the willful deafness of the art establishment.”

He acknowledged that the response from galleries to his call for a boycott was not unanimous, but said several dealers including Maxwell Graham of Essex Street, Lisa Spellman, his partner Tara Downs, and Bill Cournoyer of advisory firm and private exhibition space The Meeting had already voiced their support.

“I can say with confidence that artists, critics, editors, collectors, advisors, a broad scope of museum, studio and gallery personnel, and curators have indicated their shared outrage,” he said.

The loudest response so far has come from a group 5,000-strong, mostly women, from the art world, who have signed a letter denouncing harassment and discrimination in the art world and are distributing it across social media channels with the hashtag #NotSurprised, a riff on Jenny Holzer’s 1982 work Abuse of Power Comes As No Surprise. The signatories ranged from artists and dealers to fair directors and interns. It reads, in part: