At This Art Therapist’s Wellness Retreats, Overworked Professionals Are Finding Stress Relief

Before she was an art therapist, Penelope Orfanoudaki had a high-stress, corporate job in marketing. Though she’d built a successful career for herself over the course of two decades, she was miserable and burnt out. Luckily, she had the chance to start over when she left her life in Switzerland and moved to Singapore to be with her husband, who started a job there. Once there, she decided to go back to school, and despite never having heard of art therapy before, she was enthralled by the idea of it, and enrolled in a masters program.

“I felt that it was going help me process what was happening in my life,” Orfanoudaki told Artsy. “To be honest, I didn’t think I was going to practice it.” But she developed a passion for the profession, and found the career far more rewarding than the corporate world. Around a decade later, she now works as a practicing art therapist in Switzerland, and runs a business called Artful Retreats.

Inspired to reach overworked, stressed-out adults much like her former self, Orfanoudaki started Artful Retreats around four years ago, together with two of her former art therapy classmates she met in Singapore, Romny Vandoros and Huma Durrani. Today, the company organizes short (typically four or six days long) intensive getaways in locations from Crete to Switzerland and Singapore, all built around the principles of art therapy. The retreats offer participants access to licensed art therapists who guide them through exercises meant to help tackle the stress and anxiety of their daily lives.