Last month, Second Lady Karen Pence outlined her three-part plan to promote the field of art therapy during her term in the White House. But what is art therapy, exactly? On this episode, we break down this little-understood field—and discuss whether support from a controversial administration may end up politicizing it.
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Editor Casey Lesser and Associate Editor Abigail Cain. It was produced by Abigail Cain with assistance from Editorial Intern Kim Hart.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free