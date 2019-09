This Artist Brings Myths of the Black Diaspora to Life through Self-Portraits

But as in her earlier works, Jackson also makes use of Western historical points of reference. In Sea Lion (2019), she poses as a Drexciyan goddess in a work based on a real-life portrait of Queen Elizabeth I, whose reign saw the expansion of English seafaring might—and the birth of the nation’s trade in African people. The development of the image was born out of Jackson’s desire to communicate the passage of centuries in a visual language recognizable to global audiences. “I was like, ‘How do I mark when the slave trade was happening, when these women were being thrown overboard?’” she asked. “Unfortunately, we’re more familiar with the European silhouettes of fashion of that era than we are of any other part of the world.”

But in including Queen Elizabeth, Jackson—who’s described her practice as being concerned with “[liberating] the black body”—offers a reminder: Members of the black diaspora are not the only ones who might be liberated from the violence of the colonial imagery that forms the landscape of Western minds. “What’s becoming more and more clear is that, actually, the descendants of the perpetrators of those myths and stereotypes also need healing,” she said. “So, yes, I’m primarily concerned with the black body,” she continued, but “healing that injustice against the black bodies has repercussions for all of humanity.”