The Artist Who Chronicled the Bronx Graffiti Boom in the 1980s

Henry Chalfant No one invitedto document the rise of hip hop culture, and South Bronx residents often greeted the white, Stanford-educated sculptor with skepticism. At first they thought he was a cop; later, he received criticism that his PBS special, Style Wars (1983), generated so much attention that it changed graffiti as an art form.

Stifled by the isolation of his studio in downtown Manhattan, Chalfant headed uptown to see the neighborhood’s proliferating public art, from graffiti to breakdancing. He took up photography, and eventually became a definitive historian of hip hop culture. “First are the artists,” Chalfant said. “I came along and amplified....I was totally an outsider, but my curiosity was such that I went out to these neighborhoods to try to get pictures and to try to understand.”

Here, Chalfant shares the stories behind some of his images and details how new forms of public art rose from abandoned and untended civic spaces.