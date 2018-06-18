The Artist Who Depicted Life as a Macabre Carnival

In Skeletons Fighting Over a Hanged Man (1891), two bony figures in flamboyant dress duel over an effigy of a hanged man, while a crowd of mysterious masked figures looks on. The 19th-century Belgian artist James Ensor is best known for such images of eerily animated skeletons and carnival masks. Though he worshipped light, the painter was equally drawn to the dark, fascinated by the shadowy recesses of his bourgeois home—and he brought this sensibility to life in macabre compositions.

Ensor’s idiosyncratic vision bewildered contemporary critics and alienated the avant-garde circles he participated in during the early years of his career. He eventually came to accept this outsider status, seeing it as a necessary prerequisite for his artistic development. He became convinced that only future generations would recognize his genius.

While he would ultimately be vindicated, receiving recognition in his late years, it came at a time when most critics believed he was in creative decline. Yet his early experimental work would be celebrated for generations to come for its curious blend of themes and stylistic innovation. “Like few other painters before or since he juxtaposed the mundane with the sublime, the individual with the masses and the profane with the sacred,” writes artist Xavier Tricot in a text about Ensor’s work.

Ensor would leave behind an oeuvre that also extended to landscapes, biblical scenes, portraiture, still lifes, and caricature—as well as his prolific output in the graphic arts, in the form of numerous prints and etchings.



