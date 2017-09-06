Why the Artist behind Disney’s “Bambi” Still Influences Animators Today

Critics were skeptical of Bambi when it was first released in 1942—what was the point, they wondered, of a cartoon that ignored fantasy in favor of naturalistic forest landscapes?

Yet they were certainly enchanted by its artful scenery. “In colors that would surprise even the spectrum itself,” the New York Times opined, “Disney's cartoon craftsmen have re-created a woodland that shimmers and glows and darkens altogether magically.” Variety praised the film as “gem-like,” noting that the “glow and texture of the Disney brush reach new heights, especially in the treatment of a summer thunderstorm and a raging snowstorm.”

The man behind that brush was Chinese-American artist Tyrus Wong, who died last year at the age of 106. For years, his key role in the look of this enduring film was underplayed, even forgotten, by those outside the Disney animation studios.