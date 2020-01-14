The Artist Who Kept His Dreamy, Colorful Street Photography Secret for Decades

Leiter was born in 1923 in Pittsburgh to a Jewish family in which the men found their calling in the rabbinate. His father, a theological scholar and “a light in the diaspora,” as Leiter put it in the 2013 documentary In No Great Hurry: 13 Lessons in Life with Saul Leiter, was a leader in the city’s Orthodox Jewish community. Leiter was meant to continue that lineage, but he left his Cleveland seminary at age 23 and took a bus to New York City to begin his career in art.

“I got fed up with the whole religious world and all the preoccupations with purity and nobility and observance—I wanted to be free of those things,” Leiter said in the documentary, which was directed by Tomas Leach. His family did not approve of his new trajectory. His mother had gifted him a Detrola camera when he was a child, not knowing it would reorient his entire life.