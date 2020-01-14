The Artist Who Kept His Dreamy, Colorful Street Photography Secret for Decades

In No Great Rush shows Leiter in the last year of his life in his East Village home. His cozy apartment is stacked with boxes of photo paper and film, canvasses, and prints. “There’s a certain kind of charm and comfort in disorder that not everyone appreciates,” he said of his scattered archive. Following his death, his assistant, Anders Goldfarb, and gallery representative Margrit Erb sorted through his belongings, turning up a treasure trove of more than 250,000 negatives and slides.
The wider praise that has followed Leiter’s death would likely have perplexed him. “I’m not carried away by the greatness of Mr. Leiter. He’s a minor figure and does not deserve to have a story about him,” he said, reflecting on his own renown, in the first scene of In No Great Hurry. “On the other hand, what can you do?”