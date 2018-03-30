The Artist Duo Whose Land Art Is Rejuvenating the Environment

This mix of art and science is a fundamental aspect of their projects, which blend aesthetic pleasures for the viewer with tangible remedies for the environment. “We look at these works as activating the site,” O’Brien says. “Rather than something that is just placed on the land, it’s working to give advantage to systems in nature.”

“The combination of art and science is really the salvation of the environment. I don’t think you can do it without both, everything has to work together,” she adds.

Around 200 miles west of the snaking willow installation is the site of the artists’ current project: the San Francisco Bay. Here, the artists are working with the San Francisco Bay Native Oyster Working Group to create sculptures that serve as a home for native oysters and help to re-establish reefs in the bay. As with the willow-branch project, the artists are only using materials that can be found on-site. In this case, it’s the silt and clay mixture that has been flowing through (and clogging up) the bay since it was created by the hydraulic mining of the California Gold Rush some 150 years ago. Now, the artists are transforming the material into a remedial tool by sculpting and firing the clay into roughly two-foot-tall cones, which provide a stimulus for oyster production.

“Oysters are prestigious bed makers,” O’Brien explains. “Larvae take our reef sculptures and attach to them to make oysters. Then when they die, more oysters are made, and then more oysters.”

As more oysters populate the sculpture, they knit together a large oyster bed, which acts as a bumper for the waves and surf. “They sort of break everything up and dissipate the energy before it hits the shore,” says McCormick, “and too much force on the shore wears the shore away and wipes out the wetlands.”