Lauren and Mirabile first met in 2010 in Baltimore and founded FlucT there the following year. While Lauren danced growing up, neither has formal training; Mirabile studied sculpture at MICA and Lauren went to college on an athletic scholarship.

“Primarily, FlucT is is just the two of us; it’s about a relationship,” Mirabile says. “It’s about people interacting, getting along, or not, and why that happens.” In 2011, they moved to New York and began to build a larger community, which led to Otion Front, a Bushwick rehearsal space and dance studio they opened in 2014 and now run with five fellow artists.

“The FlucT mentality is something that we’ve been developing for seven years now and so there are signatures,” Mirabile explains. “We go through a number of processes to work on dance, the soundtrack, and very emotional facial expressions. There’s also a running theme through everything that is about control and lack of control, and about how we give and receive power.” The underlying narratives are drawn from current events, personal experience, and psychology, while also deeply considering the audience and how they may react.