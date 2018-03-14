Why This Artist Is Growing Desert Plants to Question U.S. Gun Policies

Once I was walking down Grand Street in Chinatown when a large fish landed at my feet. Instead of waiting patiently to be bought and butchered, it had launched itself from its shallow tub outside a grocer’s stall and onto the hot sidewalk, where it wiggled and flopped. The crowd pushed past, ignoring this little scene. “Excuse me?” I called feebly, unable to get the shopkeeper’s attention, yet incapable of walking away. “Is this your fish?”

I remembered that moment when I met Martin Roth, a soft-spoken Austrian-born artist whose sculptures and installations cast animals and plants in starring roles. Roth’s work calls attention to the often shifting divisions between wild and domesticated, natural and cultivated, animals we love and animals we eat. In other words, if Roth had been on Grand Street that day, I bet he would have saved the fish.

Now based in New York, Roth grew up in the countryside and spent the better part of his childhood wandering through fields and forests. “As a child I was super interested in the idea of de-domestication,” he told me. “I always dreamed that one day pets would intermingle with wildlife.” He liked to imagine a colony of white rabbits going feral in the woods or a flock of parrots taking up residence at the bottom of an Austrian garden. As an artist, his work blurs the same boundary. “Animals end up in my work for a period of time and then leave it to live in a zoo or sanctuary, a space that’s something between wild and domestic,” Roth noted.