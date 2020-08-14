Hurtado’s journey to global fame and recognition was a very long one, and involved periods when she was largely relegated to a supporting role for her artist husbands, only pursuing her own practice at night after the rest of her family’s needs were tended to. She was born in Maiquetía, a city north of Caracas, Venezuela in 1920 and, when she was eight years old, moved to live with her mother, sister, and two aunts in New York. There, she studied art in high school and eventually worked at the Spanish-language newspaper La Prensa, where she met her first husband, the journalist Daniel del Solar, who in turn introduced her to many members of the city’s artistic scene—including, the Mexican modernist, and, the Chilean Surrealist. After Del Solar abandoned her and their children, Hurtado supported herself in part by freelancing as a fashion illustrator for Condé Nast.