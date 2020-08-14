Hurtado’s practice included a broad range of styles and subject matter, dealing with issues related to feminism, environmentalism, and mysticism, and engaging with styles ranging from modernist abstraction to decorative arts and indigenous crafts. Her most famous series of works may be the “I Am” series, which position the viewer in the artist’s head, looking down at her own body in a manner that often evokes landscape painting. She returned to this formal conceit in the final years of her life with her “Birthing” series, which took a similar perspective on women’s bodies that were either heavily pregnant or in the process of giving birth.
Hurtado finished the “Birthing” series just in time for it to be included in the Serpentine Galleries retrospective, which was titled “I Live I Die I Will Be Reborn.” At the time of its opening, she told the Financial Times
: “Life and death is just a matter of a border, I think we have levels. I guess I am going to have to die to find out.”