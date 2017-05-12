This Artist Made Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” Enchanting—and Nearly Impossible to Animate

Eyvind Earle had his first gallery show at 14; and he sold a watercolor to the Metropolitan Museum of Art at 23. Yet even with those artistic credentials, it still took him 15 years to land a job at the Walt Disney Studios in Hollywood.

He finally sealed the deal in 1951, at age 35, through a friend of a friend. Earle was hired as an assistant background painter and aided in the design and creation of static backdrops—a cottage interior or a wooded glade, for example. At the time, Disney’s animations were achieved by swapping out a series of transparent, painted sheets of celluloid (or “cels” for short) in front of these background images.

Earle’s first project at Disney was Peter Pan (1953). Soon after, he was promoted to full-fledged background painter for the 1953 Goofy short For Whom the Bulls Toil and went on to make concept art for several films, including Lady and the Tramp (1955). But it was with Sleeping Beauty (1959) that Earle truly left his mark.