The Artist Painting Trump’s Most Incendiary Words

The Trumpian quotes that Schumaker painted range from the snide and sexual (the Access Hollywood “grab them by the pussy” moment) to the bizarrely honest (“I love the poorly educated,” 2016). They capture the President pontificating about the border wall, boasting of his love for Hispanics, exhorting those at his rallies toward violence, denying the validity of Barack Obama’s birth certificate, extolling his own handsomeness, and celebrating Frederick Douglass as if he were still alive. Occasionally, Schumaker samples in voices adjacent to Trump, like senior advisor Stephen Miller (“...the powers of the President will not be questioned”) or the swift-tenured Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci (whose anatomical quote about Steve Bannon is not fit to reprint here). The book’s title comes from a 1989 interview in which Trump railed against five teenagers falsely accused of a gang rape in Central Park.

Trump’s words throughout are rendered in gloriously raw, ragged fashion. Schumaker’s process involves blocking out his text in Photoshop, then printing it as a guide to make hand-cut stencils with an X-acto knife. “The paper is flimsy, so it never makes a nice print,” the artist said. “I like that messiness. When I pull the paper off it sticks or tears or falls apart. I fell in love with paint in the 1950s and ’60s, and my aesthetic is still anchored in that: the viscosity of paint, the way it bleeds or drips.” While the results may recall text-fond artists like Mel Bochner or Christopher Wool, Schumaker traces his fascination with painted words back to an earlier generation—that of Larry Rivers or Robert Rauschenberg.

Schumaker finished his work on Hate Is What We Need in August just before the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that ended with an apparent vehicular homicide. The artist, at the last minute, tucked “On Many Sides” into the final page of the book—a remnant of Trump’s infamous response to the events, including stating that there was “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” (Meanwhile, Trump certainly hasn’t stopped talking, and Schumaker is in the midst of a follow-up to Hate Is What We Need.)