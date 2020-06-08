Artist Patrick Martinez Paints Moving Tributes to Victims of Police Brutality

“When I’m making the work, I don’t just want to make work that decorates people’s homes,” he continued, noting that he doesn’t want to just be part of trends in contemporary art. “I do want to bring beauty to things, but I want to be useful, and I want to be expressive, and this is just the way I propose it. I want to pay homage and memorialize people,” he added. “I know that these things are important because these people are not going to be memorialized by America. They’re not going to build bronze statues of them. They’re not going to paint portraits of them and hang them up.”

Martinez’s desire to represent these issues also stems from his upbringing. His ethnic background is diverse: He is of Filipino, Mexican, and Native American descent. He was born and raised in the San Gabriel Valley, east of Los Angeles, and he decided to stay there as an adult. Many of his experiences growing up in the L.A. suburb still influence his art.

“The cops would arrest my brother’s friends during the summer. Or not even arrest them, they would harass them, put them in the backseat of a car for 15 or 20 minutes, and turn on the heater,” Martinez recalled of his teen years. “I would hear about stuff like this and see cops harassing my friends, harassing me.…We weren’t terrible kids.”