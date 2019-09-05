Though McAndrew has garnered acclaim for her life-sized papier-mâché sculptures of plus-sized women, including herself, the Chart show will be her first solo venture at a New York gallery. The opportunity arose this past March, when she created one of the stand-out booths at the Spring/Break Art Fair. Curated by Lauren Powell, McAndrew’s presentation comprised a full-scale papier-mâché replica of her bedroom. At the center, the artist placed nude sculptures of herself and her boyfriend reclining on their bed as she stroked his papier-mâché penis. Intricate environmental details complemented the installation’s bold sexuality—the faux bedroom was bedecked with an overflowing teal dresser; hanging plants; paisley wallpaper; anpainting book beneath the bed; and a plate of peanut butter, apple, and celery on the bedside table. Curator and art advisor Maria Brito took note. Just after Spring/Break closed, she reached out to McAndrew with a long text; she’d been speaking with Chart founder Clara Ha, who wanted to offer McAndrew the opening show in the gallery’s fall line-up, with Brito curating. The proposition was an ideal opportunity for the artist. “I love working with women,” McAndrew said. “It’s one of my favorite things.”