What It’s Like to Be an Artist in Residence at Facebook

Earlier this year, the New York artist Lala Abaddon embarked on an ambitious, room-sized multimedia installation. She plastered walls in technicolored vinyls, covered the floors with broken mirrors, mounted a light sculpture, and filled the space with a sound piece. The project was not for a museum or gallery, but a rather more inconspicuous venue: an elevator bay in Facebook’s New York headquarters.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Those familiar with the social media giant’s history with contemporary artists will know that it all began somewhat legendarily, back in 2005, when Mark Zuckerberg and Sean Parker traded painter David Choe stock options for murals.

Choe’s paintings of people and disembodied faces set the tone for the company’s first offices on Emerson Street in Palo Alto, California, and in the years since, artists have similarly shaped the visual experience—walls, hallways, lounges, conference rooms, you name it—of the social media empire’s Menlo Park campus, and its flagships around the world.

But it was in 2012 that the company made a formal commitment to creatives, with the establishment of its artist residency program FB AIR. Through this initiative, artists are invited to create site-specific artworks in Facebook’s offices around the world—from Menlo Park to New York, São Paulo, Dublin, Johannesburg, and Singapore. Six curators working across the world research local artists and invite them to participate in FB AIR. Now, five years on, the residency has supported over 225 projects globally, allowing artists to carve out a place in Facebook’s physical footprint to create boundary-pushing, large-scale artworks.