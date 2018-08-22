This Artist Residency Is Specifically Designed for Artists with Children

The opportunity for alone time and childcare that Redell enjoyed was also extremely desirable for New York-based playwright Garlia Cornelia. “For me, the ability to have uninterrupted time has never been a thing I have in New York,” she explained over the phone from her Brooklyn home.

The residency appealed to Cornelia, who has two kids—Aïda, who is six, and Malachi, who is four—for a multitude of reasons. In addition to the travel stipend, which helped to cover the cost of plane tickets for three, she was also attracted to the fact that she would be close to family; Cornelia was raised in Detroit. In this way, she could have her parents provide childcare, have quiet time to write, and put more of the stipend towards research and development for new plays.

At Popps, Cornelia’s children became part of her new community—they played with Lerman and Whyte’s kids, and met the Detroit-based writers, directors, and actors their mother befriended during her stay.