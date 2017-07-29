The Artist-Run Nonprofit Spotlighting the Overlooked Post-Soviet Art World

Azerbaijani art schools, says artist Aida Mahmudova, are still firmly rooted in the past. As in many of the post-Soviet states, she notes, there are no courses that teach modern mediums such as photography or video.

Instead, “they teach artists how to paint well or how to make sculptures well,” she says. “They very much concentrate on academic teaching rather than a contemporary way of thinking.”

So when she founded YARAT, a non-profit arts organization in Baku, one of her priorities was to develop an educational program that would allow young artists to experiment outside the bounds of the Azerbaijani school system. This goal was realized in 2016, when the YARAT Academy debuted with a mixture of classes, workshops, and lectures from both local and international instructors.

But the school is just one branch of Mahmudova’s multifaceted organization. Founded in 2011, YARAT unveiled a commercial gallery in 2012 and several studios for its artist-in-residence program in 2014. In 2015, the YARAT Contemporary Art Space opened in an abandoned naval headquarters dating back to the Soviet era.

The 22,000-square-foot exhibition space was the latest addition to Baku’s rapidly-developing institutional landscape, catalyzed by a 2007 presidential decree calling for the “improvement of museum affairs in Azerbaijan.” The city has seen a string of museum openings in recent years: the music-centric International Mugham Center of Azerbaijan in 2008, the Baku Modern Art Museum in 2009, the Zaha Hadid-designed Heydar Aliyev Center in 2013, and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum in 2014.