Artist Sues Marc Jacobs for Copyright Infringement

International fashion brand Marc Jacobs has been sued for copyright infringement over the company’s Resort 2017 collection. The grungy, 1990s-inspired ensembles that debuted in June of last year featured several pins and patches that were allegedly “flagrant, unlawful copies” of work by other artists, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this month.

The complaint points to five pins from the collection that allegedly infringe on designs by artist Katie Thierjung and two private companies: Laser Kitten, LLC and Wildflower + Co., Inc. The trio filed their suit against Marc Jacobs in the Southern District of New York on November 7th of this year.

The Resort 2017 collection was spotlighted positively by Vogue, which noted the playfulness of the clothing and the “patch-strewn denim and camouflage pieces” included among the 55 looks. Patches and pins appeared on “everything from jackets and jeans to bags and shoes,” according to the plaintiff’s legal complaint, which also notes that the accessories were sold independently and through major retailers including Amazon and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Among the five specific designs the artists point to as being used without permission are images of a pink-and-white parrot, a highball glass with a paper umbrella and lemon wedge, and a colorful margarita glass, all created by Thierjung.

She first discovered the Marc Jacobs pin almost a year ago. “I woke up to an email from an Instagram follower, who happened to spy the stolen designs for sale on the Marc Jacobs website,” Thierjung wrote Artsy in an email. “If not for her, I probably wouldn’t have found out as soon as I did.”

“Part of me wanted to pretend like it didn’t happen, but it was my work and I needed to defend it with all of my heart, no matter who I would be up against,” she added.