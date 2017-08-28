This Artist Traveled 203,207 Miles to Photograph All of Her Facebook Friends

What would you do if your former high school lab partner and now far-flung Facebook friend showed up at your doorstep? And what if she wanted to take your picture?

On New Year’s Eve in 2010, Tanja Hollander found herself sitting home alone, perusing Facebook and her throngs of 626 contacts from around the world. That night, naturally questioning the meaning of friendship, she conceived of a unique project to meet and photograph every last one of them. And over the next six years, she did.

In retrospect, Hollander often pinpoints a particular set of circumstances that led to her mission. She recalls chatting online with a Facebook friend who was working on a film in Jakarta; meanwhile, she was writing a letter to a friend who was deployed in the military in Afghanistan. “I started thinking about the nature of friendship and how that’s changed because of technology and social media,” she says. Were her disparate friendships, across time zones and epochs, photographable? And more importantly, were these people even her friends?

From there, with a massive Excel spreadsheet that itemized friends living in a wide variety of places—from a traveling linen truck stopped in Brooklyn, to the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur—Hollander sought to find out.