While the beauty of a snowflake may seem simple, each tiny ice crystal has a complex hexagonal structure that’s barely visible to the naked eye. Inspired by their natural wonder, artist Simon Beck has translated the intricate geometries of snowflakes into massive, ephemeral artworks, which he carves into snow-blanketed landscapes.

“I always liked geometric designs,” the 60-year-old snow artist and outdoor enthusiast explained. “Since I was a little kid, I’ve been drawing geometric designs.” But it wasn’t until around 14 years ago that Beck began creating his expansive snow compositions, by snowshoeing through large expanses of untouched snow.

Born in London in 1958, Beck studied engineering at Oxford, though he insists that “nothing I did at university is relevant to what I’ve ever done.” He went on to pursue a career as a professional cartographer, inspired by his flair for the sport of orienteering—a competitive outdoor race that involves mapping and mountaineering. “I just liked running through forests,” Beck explained, “and I like mountaineering, so [orienteering] was a natural activity for me.”