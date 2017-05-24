It’s not easy staging an art exhibition in a country with a 23 percent unemployment rate and possible bankruptcy on the horizon. So when British artist Michael Landy arrived in Athens to show work—as a first-time visitor to Greece who did not speak the language—he smartly reckoned that listening to the locals would be his best option.

Landy is best known for large-scale, often over-the-top projects, like 2001’s Break Down (for which he pulverized every last one of his personal possessions) or Art Bin (2010), which invited others to toss unwanted or unsuccessful works of art into a big dumpster.

But for this exhibition, “Breaking News—Athens,” commissioned by the arts organization NEON and staged at the Diplarios School—nothing is getting destroyed or thrown into the garbage. Landy put out an open call for everyday citizens to submit imagery that reflected the Greek experience. New works are made and added on a regular basis; anyone can contribute to the process through May 26th.