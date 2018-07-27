This Artist Updates Your Favorite “Sweet Valley High” and “Goosebumps” Covers for 2018

On the books that he does alter, Moschitti’s jokes take the form of updated titles that reinterpret a given book’s cover image with devastating wit. The resulting works range in pitch. “There are probably three types of jokes I tell,” he explained. “Something relatable, something absurd, or something ridiculously crass and gross.”

While some are certainly ribald (dick jokes abound), Moschitti’s most popular paperbacks veer more PG. Sweet Valley High, the wildly popular 1980s young adult series targeted at teen girls, offers especially ripe fodder that is relatable and leans into its innocence. Often, young love and gender norms are the butt of his jokes. In one of his earliest pieces on Instagram, an illustration of a doe-eyed adolescent boy flirting with a pretty blonde girl bears the title “I Want This Date to End so Badly.” Others satirize the white privilege inherent in each series: He renames one cover, which shows a girl reading a diary with shock, “The Wokening.”

Some of his funniest covers, though, are just downright absurd, including one with a leotard-clad man standing behind a jaguar, entitled “Whose Cat Is This? I Gave Him a Bath and a Flea Collar but He’s Gonna Need a Couple Shots.”

No matter the content of the joke, Moschitti is adamant that his only goal is laughter. “Comedy has always been an escape for me. That’s why I do it, because it was there for me when I wasn’t happy,” he explained. “All I want is to just make people laugh at an absurd, stupid idea—to take their mind off whatever they’re going through, or what’s going on in world.” Paradise, indeed.