When script and more came in March, Perry started mapping out things in detail with the team. For the scenes that blended live action and animation, they had to make sure the synchronization worked, that animations were in line with where the camera was and how it was moving—all these details that led to “the full cartoon integration.” After everything was planned, Perry and his team went shot by shot, drawing each one on the computer.

The creative process itself was smooth, Perry said. “They’re very open creatives who trust the people that they work with,” he noted of Glazer and Jacobson. The result is an animated episode in which the staple hijinks of Broad City—sexcapades gone awry, bad encounters with the boss, drugs—are given singular exuberance and expression through the drawings. Even as the animations wind down with the trip, the live action scenes retain their glint.

The animation ultimately captures the essence of the show, bringing it out in ways that live action simply couldn’t. In one moment during the episode, the animated Ilana and Abbi clutch each other’s hands, their fingers twisting and wrapping together until they appear totally joined, like a ball of string. There is no better visual for the co-dependent friendship that is among the most endearing on all of television.





—Isaac Kaplan