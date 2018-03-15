Why Artists Are Allowed to Copy Masterpieces from the World’s Most Prestigious Museums

Each week this spring, 15 artists will congregate in a special office at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where they will pick up easels, drop-cloths, and their works-in-progress, before parting ways. Each one will set off to a different gallery in the museum to pay a three-hour visit to a particular work of art—be it a painting by Diego Velázquez or John Singer Sargent, or an ancient Greek sculpture—and copy it.

These artists continue a tradition that dates back to 1872, just two years after the storied New York museum was founded. Known as the “copyist program,” the initiative allows skillful artists to set up their easels alongside works of the greats, during public hours, and make their own breathtaking replicas. Similar programs exist at major art museums across the world, like the Louvre in Paris, the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, and the National Gallery of Art (NGA) in Washington, D.C., all of which serve to support living, working artists by giving them exceptional access to learning from masterpieces of art history. These prestigious, selective programs, governed by stringent rules, are also fascinating for visitors to experience, and are important extensions of museums’ educational missions.

“Sometimes you learn the most from the masters,” said Alyssa Eble, who currently manages the Met’s copyist program. “You can see the brushstrokes, or how something is built; you can interpret that so much better in person than through a reproduction in an image.”

The oldest of these programs is that of the Louvre, which began during the French Revolution in 1793, reportedly just a month after radical Parisians converted the royal palace into a museum. Back then, it was a rule that any artist who wished to enter the museum and copy from the work of the masters would be given an easel to do so—it’s not surprising, then, that among its alumni are familiar names, like Edgar Degas, Pablo Picasso, and Salvador Dalí. At present, the museum doles out some 250 highly coveted copyist permits each year, giving artists three months to work in the galleries. (Allegedly, there’s a two-year waitlist.)