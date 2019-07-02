Why Artists Should Be Allowed to Fail

Alright, let’s do it, let’s talk about failure. In my role overseeing visual and performing arts at Kickstarter, failure is an everyday term—a project is either “successful” and meets its funding goal, or “fails” because it doesn’t. It’s the model set up by open calls and requests for proposals (RFPs); before we invest, we want to know this thing has legs. Artists mostly come to Kickstarter with fully formed ideas that they feel will be successful. But there’s also room for those who “fail” on Kickstarter to come back and relaunch with a refined idea, a different entry point, or a new way of addressing something that didn’t connect with their community the first time around.

Through working with artists, I’ve seen how vital failure can be for the creative process. But even getting to the stage of failure first requires a research and development phase of an artist’s practice—which is rarely fiscally supported. To build a more vibrant and diverse art ecosystem, we need to help artists fail.

In studio visits with artists around the globe, I hear about the concepts they’re exploring. I see them spend vast sums of money on research before they share anything with institutions or potential patrons. Consistently, no matter where artists are in their career or in the world, they feel the burden to fund this phase of work themselves, because they see it will rarely be funded otherwise. This restriction constrains artists’ capability to think imaginatively at scale and roots them firmly in what is feasible within their means.

Anyone who has done a studio visit with an artist can relate that some of the most exciting (albeit vulnerable) moments are when an artist is openly exploring an idea in front of you—a concept they have been turning over in their minds, in their journals, on a canvas, or in a maquette for a while. This is the most compelling time to engage with an artist. You are invited into how their mind works and can follow as something develops, morphs, and possibly becomes a piece—and that’s a unique gift.

So, what’s the worst that could happen if individuals and institutions started funding the roughest sketches of an artist’s idea? The fear from our market-driven culture is that the piece never comes to fruition and “fails.” However, we have seen great examples of this in very public forums. What looks like a failure is often just the beginning of something else, often something more interesting.