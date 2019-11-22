Artists of Appalachia Push Back on Regional Stereotypes

Molly Sawyer The Asheville, North Carolina–based artistdescribes a common misconception about the art being made in southern Appalachia. Artists’ works are often categorized as craft and associated primarily with the region, as opposed to connections with the art world at large. This perception, she said, is heavy and “ghost-like.”

Sawyer is one of 50 artists included in “Appalachia Now!”, the Asheville Art Museum’s inaugural special exhibition. It coincides with the opening of the museum’s new expansion and shows alongside “Intersections in American Art,” the first installation from the permanent collection. “Appalachia Now!” unsettles the idea that art and craft in southern Appalachia are separate entities, and that the latter is inextricable from family tradition, survival, and isolation. As Pamela L. Myers, the museum’s executive director, explained, “We wanted to take an opportunity to really examine, in a contemporary exhibition placed in conjunction with the installation of the permanent collection, outdated notions of influence and identity.”

“Appalachia Now!” curator Jason Andrew noted that developing the show meant facing antiquated regional stereotypes. “When you say ‘Appalachia,’ everyone starts to hear the banjos playing,” he said. “We were juggling the rich history of what making is in Appalachia, with the contemporary lens of what artists are doing.”