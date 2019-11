Artists of Appalachia Push Back on Regional Stereotypes

Jack Tworkov Josef Anni Albers Robert Rauschenberg Cy Twombly Ruth Asawa Andrew, who is based in Brooklyn, has been traveling to western North Carolina since 2008, as an attendee and later a presenter at the annual symposium “ReVIEWING Black Mountain College.” He’s returned to work on exhibitions in the region, including curatingshows (Andrew manages the artist’s estate) at the Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center and the Asheville Art Museum. Tworkov taught at Black Mountain College, the historic experimental college in North Carolina where a slew of prominent artists explored groundbreaking ideas as teachers and students; they includeand, and, among others. Asheville Art Museum holds one of the largest collections of visual art from Black Mountain College, and the legacy of the arts in western North Carolina—dating back to the Cherokee people—has guided the museum’s reopening.

Myers sought for “Appalachia Now!” to answer questions like: “How does this place interact with the rest of the world? And how is that dialogue understood through the work of artists in all media?” She noted that Andrew was chosen as curator for his perspective as someone connected to the region, as well as contemporary art more broadly.

Andrew and then–curatorial assistant Lola Clairmont considered more than 700 artists in curating the show. This included visiting 54 artists in their studios in southern Appalachia.

To root the exhibition in Appalachia while creating flexibility for artists to work their way out of the region’s history, Andrew devised four thematic sections. “Chores to Forms: Object Making From Functional to Fanciful” offers contemporary interpretations of craft. Asheville-based ceramicist Michael Hofman presents Dinner for Eight (2019), a set of handbuilt porcelain dishes impressed with patterns from tatted, bobbin, and crocheted lace. Betty Maney, who comes from a line of Cherokee basket weavers, shows her baskets: minute, minimalist, and decorative forms, some of which are only two to three inches wide. Sculptor Elizabeth Brim, who uses blacksmithing techniques, displays a steel chemise.