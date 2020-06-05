Artists Have Been Celebrating the Medical Profession since the Renaissance

Although there has been much debate regarding how accurate Rembrandt’s depiction of the muscles are—there is no evidence that the artist was present at the autopsy he depicted—the painting is indicative of the greater freedom both doctors and artists had to study the body in the Protestant North.

The painting is also notable for Rembrandt’s inclusion of a dead body, which in Western art was typically reserved to represent the figure of Christ. Here, science has replaced religion—a reminder that the 17th century was a turning point where enlightened thought increasingly came to the fore.