Why Artists Change Galleries

“I’m sure that many people work in a much more impulsive, instinctual manner and just try to capture whatever energy or hype is in front of them,” Von Ammon said. “I might be richer if I did that, but the most gratifying thing about having a gallery to me is forming these really, really strong relationships.”
Meanwhile, Preston said Pace takes a mixed approach to adding new talent. “There’s no one rule,” he explained. “Some of these take place over an enormous period of time, and some happen over the period of a weekend. It’s just the nature of the beast.”
So is there really a clear-cut reason for an artist to switch galleries? There are many variables; career level, exhibition history, and economic status all play a role in determining why an artist might want to make the switch. For galleries, the prospect of a soaring career, increased sales, and the potential for bringing a rising star to fame causes some to cast a wide net, take a chance, and put their seal of approval on someone who might be the next big thing.