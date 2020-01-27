Why Artists Change Galleries

Henry Taylor George Condo Simone Leigh Gallery representation seems to already be the hot-button topic in the art world in 2020. Conversations among the cognoscenti on Twitter have turned recently to debates over how to interpret the growing momentum of mega-galleries’ roster expansions. Most conspicuously, Hauser & Wirth announced the representation of heavyweights, andin the span of four days earlier this month, bringing the total number of artists and estates on the gallery’s roster to 91. The day after Leigh’s announcement, New York Times art critic Roberta Smith proclaimed : “What is an art gallery with enough cash and perks to sign every artist it wants and to hire all the handlers and staff required? It’s a talent agency, not an art gallery.”

There’s a multitude of reasons why an artist might change galleries, most of which have not changed since the 1960s golden era of mega-dealers like Leo Castelli. Perhaps it’s the allure of more exposure, wanting to be associated with a different movement or set of artists, access to a different collector base, or something else entirely. With mega-galleries and blue-chip dealers seemingly scooping up as many artists as they can, the art world is asking questions about what it really means when an artist switches galleries.

To be fair, the practice of moving from a small gallery to a larger one is quite common. It’s a standard and expected practice when an artist’s career advances. The allure of a larger gallery isn’t just in the name: It often comes with more artist liaisons, more exposure through fair participation and the foot traffic that comes with a better-known space, guaranteed books and articles through increasingly ambitious in-house publishing enterprises, a different echelon of artists to directly learn from, and so on. Though, to remain fair, the implications of an artist leaving a smaller gallery have grown more tense as mid-size and smaller galleries have been shuttering left and right in recent years.



