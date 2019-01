“But vampires are my favorite monsters. I loved the Anne Rice novels about them. They’re often handsome, seductive, and dangerous. When I was young, I would leave my window open, wishing a vampire would come turn me into a vampire and we could fly away and live by night.

“I’ve made quite a bit of work about horror films. One installation, Last House On the Left (2007), is a neighborhood of small-scale houses from the films Halloween, The Birds, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Amityville Horror. The piece shows that things can look calm and peaceful on the outside, but beneath the surface lies violence and horror. I’ve made a Silence of the Lambs sculpture (Somewhere in Ohio, 2007); the Tom Petty song ‘American Girl,’ which is in the film, plays on a loop inside a replica of the serial killer’s home. I also madeManoir Frenetique (2013), which mixes a haunted house and sex scenes. It illustrates how female sexuality is still considered dangerous in most of the world—it scares the men in power. The piece is even more pertinent today, given the control our conservative government wants to have over women’s bodies and access to healthcare. Presently I’m working on a video combining zombies and swamp footage that I shot in New Orleans.”