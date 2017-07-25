Catinca Tabacaru, who opened her gallery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 2014, first visited Serra Victoria Bothwell Fels’s on-campus studio while she was in the throes of completing her MFA at Columbia University. By the time Fels graduated, in May 2016, her first New York solo show had been scheduled for the coming December in Tabacaru’s space. Fels landed on Tabacaru’s permanent roster soon after.

Artists are encouraged to challenge and develop their work while in school. Tabacaru, in particular, was drawn to how Fels’s practice matured while at Columbia. “Art degrees have the expected effect: They advance artists by pushing them to think hard about their work and where they’re taking it,” she says.

BFA and MFA programs also serve as a platform for emerging artists to present their work to a wider community. The majority of programs offer infrastructure artists might not be able to provide for themselves: studio space and the organization and promotion of open studios and thesis shows.

Aaron Harbour and Jackie Im, who run Et al. gallery in San Francisco, are two of countless gallerists who use art schools as a resource to stay abreast of new practices. “What open studios or a thesis show have going for them is bulk. It’s a chance to see a lot of work in person in one space,” says Harbour.

Harbour and Im first saw Kate Bonner’s work in person in her studio at California College of the Arts (CCA) in 2011. There, she showed them early drawings that were the core of her practice when she entered CCA’s MFA program, along with new work—photographic-sculptural objects—that she developed while there.

The visit also doubled as a valuable evidence of Bonner’s willingness to evolve her practice: “Being struck by that work, combined with knowing that she’d taken the opportunity of grad school and transformed, meant a lot to us,” he says.

In 2013, when Harbour and Im opened Et al.’s doors with then-partner Facundo Argañaraz, they invited Bonner to show at the gallery. While at CCA, Bonner also cemented a relationship with Luis De Jesus, the gallerist who now represents her in Los Angeles.

Riley met the first artists he showed at Good Weather in North Little Rock, Arkansas, while getting his MFA at the Cranbrook Academy of Art. While in school, Riley didn’t know he’d be inspired to open a gallery in 2012. But when he did, in the garage adjacent to his brother’s suburban Little Rock home, he tapped artists from his Cranbrook community like Tony Garbarini and John Zane Zappas launched the program.

While these gallerists recognize the value of art school to an artist’s development and exposure, they are also quick to emphasize that a degree is by no means essential criteria. “The work is the work,” says Tabacaru. “I’m drawn to self-taught artists just as much as I am artists with BFAs or MFAs.”

Chicago-based gallerist Efrain Lopez, who opened his eponymous space in 2015 and now represents 10 emerging artists, echoes the sentiment: “An MFA is an effective badge to have, but not having one doesn’t limit me from looking at someone’s work,” he explains. “There are so many avenues that artists can use to make themselves visible to gallerists and curators—degree programs are just one.”